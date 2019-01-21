SAPD: Woman carjacked at knifepoint after agreeing to give suspect a ride

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested two suspects accused of stealing a woman's Jeep after they held a box cutter knife against her throat and threatened to shoot her.

RoseAnn Camacho, 36, and Ruben Bais, 46, were taken into custody Sunday and are both facing a charge of aggravated robbery, which is a first-degree felony.

The victim told police she met Camacho at an Exxon gas station and had agreed to give her a ride. But when Camacho got in with her boyfriend, Bais, the woman said she was under the impression that she was only giving Camacho a ride.

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman pulled over to use the restroom and when she got back in the SUV, Bais pulled a box cutter knife on her and demanded the keys.

While holding the knife against the woman's neck, Camacho told her to listen to Bais or he would shoot her, according to the affidavit.

Bais and Camacho took off with the woman's 2016 Jeep Patriot, cellphones and other belongings, the affidavit said.

After reporting the vehicle stolen, the victim's husband later spotted Camacho and Bais in his wife's Jeep and called the police, according to the affidavit.

Responding officers took the pair into custody and Camacho later confessed to the robbery and her boyfriend using a box cutter knife on the woman, the affidavit said.

According to online records, Camacho and Bais are being held on $75,000 bail.

