SAPD: Woman broke into Gold's Gym lockers, stole mail, checks

SAN ANTONIO - A 22-year-old woman caught breaking into lockers at a Gold's Gym on DeZavala road is now charged with fraudulent use or possession of an ID, a felony.

Brandi Jo Jenkins is accused of stealing mail and writing fake checks.

Jenkins was arrested on Dec. 4 after she allegedly used Gold's Gym key access cards stolen from two separate burglaries to get into the gym to break into lockers.

Authorities said she was carrying bolt cutters in her gym bag when she was arrested outside of the women's locker room.

Police said she matched the description of a woman caught on surveillance video attempting to cash stolen checks at H-E-B. When police showed her surveillance photos, she confirmed it was, indeed, her in the photos.

An affidavit said Jenkins tried to cash a check for $269.54 and another for $82.38, both made out to H-E-B.

In addition to identifying herself as the woman in the surveillance photos, Jenkins told police she used the stolen checks at several businesses in San Antonio. She told investigators she stole mail from various locations around San Antonio and that was how she got the stolen checks.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.