SAPD: Woman covered in blood after man stabs her neck inside his apartment

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 34-year-old man who authorities said stabbed a woman in her neck inside his apartment after meeting her at a nearby bus stop.

Police identified the man as Darrell Hardaway, who is being charged with a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers with the San Antonio Police Department responded Juky 26 to an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Timberbrook initially for a burglary call.

When SAPD officers arrived, they found a woman covered in blood with an injury to the back of her head and stab wounds to her throat, the affidavit stated.

Police said they also found Hardaway ,who told them he didn't know the woman, how she got inside his apartment or how she suffered her injuries. Hardaway, however, later told SAPD detectives that he met at a nearby bus stop.

According to the affidavit, the victim was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While recovering in the hospital, the victim later told police she met Hardaway at the bus stop near his apartment and went to his place, where she charged her phone and took a shower, according to the affidavit.

When they were going to leave the apartment, the victim told police that's when Hardaway hit her, grabbed a knife and stabbed her, the affidavit said.

Hardaway is now being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail has been set at $75,000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.