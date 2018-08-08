SAPD: Woman knocks partner unconscious with flashlight before stabbing her with knife

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 40-year-old woman who authorities said used a flashlight to knock her partner unconscious before stabbing her in the arm with a kitchen knife.

Shanell Simmons is now being charged with a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Simmons and the victim had been in a cohabitation relationship for about two years.

Simmons had accused the victim of cheating and wanted her to leave. Because the victim was moving too fast, Simmons became upset and attacked her with a large flashlight, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Simmons struck the victim twice in the face with the flashlight, knocking her unconscious for about 15-20 minutes. When the victim woke up, she found Simmons holding a kitchen knife to her throat.

The victim took the knife away from Simmons and they had a brief struggle, the victim told police. She said she tried to leave but that Simmons hit her on the head with a metal bowl.

The affidavit states that Simmons then picked up a 5-pound weight and threw it at the victim. The weight landed on the victim's foot.

The victim told police that, before she could run away and call 911, Simmons stabbed her left forearm with the tip of the knife.

According to the affidavit, Simmons later told the responding officers that she and the victim were fighting over marijuana and that she was the one who had been attacked.

The affidavit states that, despite her claim, Simmons had no visible injuries.

When the victim came back to the home, she showed police her injuries, which were consistent with her statement, the affidavit says.

Simmons is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

