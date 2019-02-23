SAPD: Woman stabbed husband in arm during argument

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault after a fight between her and her husband turned violent early Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, the couple was arguing in their home in the 4400 block of Eisenhauer Road just before 4 a.m. when the woman grabbed an unknown object and stabbed her husband in the arm.

The man ran out of the house and was found by police down the road from the home. He was taken to North East Baptist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman, whom authorities have not yet identified, faces a charge of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.