SAPD: Woman stabbed multiple times in bar fight

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was stabbed multiple times in a bar fight early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities were called to a bar in the 800 block of San Pedro Avenue just before 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

Police said the fight had started in the bar and continued outside, where the woman was stabbed multiple times in the arm.

She was rushed to University Hospital in serious condition. The suspects fled the scene and remain at large, police said.

Witnesses gave differing accounts of what led to the violent fight. Police are still investigating.

