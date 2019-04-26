Woman wounded in officer-involved shooting outside West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A woman in her 30s was wounded in an officer-involved shooting outside a West Side home overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 7800 block of Lanerose Place, not far from Culebra Road and Potranco Road.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, officers went to the home after receiving a call from a man who said his girlfriend threatened to do something bad that he'd remember.

McManus said by the time officers arrived, the woman, however, had already left the home. As the officers were leaving the woman drove up to the house, possessing a shotgun in the car.

McManus said officers tried to coax her out of the vehicle but she refused. That's when, police said, the woman reached for the shotgun so the officer fired, shooting her once in the torso.

The unidentified woman was taken to an area hospital for her injuries. She's able to talk but not being cooperative, McManus said.

Police did not identify the officer that was involved in the shooting. McManus did say that the officer is a 10-year veteran of the force who will now be placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone beside the man was inside the home at the time of the shooting. Police did not say what the original argument was between the man and the woman, but did say that alcohol was likely involved.

