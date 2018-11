SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a wrong-way driver who hit a car head-on on the Southwest Side on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Southwest Military Drive and Bynum Avenue for a head-on collision and found the wreckage.

Authorities said the driver of a Mercedes hit another car head-on, then ran from the scene.

The victim in the other vehicle sustained multiple injuries.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.