SAPD'S pipe and drum band perform at funeral for Harris County deputy

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department's pipe and drum band will be sharing its talents during memorial services for a fallen Harris County sheriff's deputy.

Band members were among a caravan of local police officers and sheriff's deputies who set out Wednesday morning on a trip to Cypress in the Houston area.

"We've got six from our band going up there, so it should be a pretty good showing of support," said Jason Briseno, a retired police officer and director of the band. "We'll add what we can to it to make it special for the family."

The other officers in the caravan also hoped to contribute what they could, including sympathy and support for the loved ones and colleagues of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal, a well-liked 10-year veteran with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, died in the line of duty Friday. He was ambushed and shot in the head by a man who had been the subject of a traffic stop, sheriff's officials said.

Dhaliwal leaves behind a wife and three children.

His death also has left his community devastated.

He was known as a "trailblazer," the first member of his department to wear a traditional Sikh turban with his uniform.

"That is a huge legacy that Deputy Dahliwal is going to be leaving, and we want to continue that legacy. We want to show his family today how much we want to honor him," said Officer Douglas Greene, a public information officer for SAPD.

Greene said most in the caravan, which included members of several different local law enforcement agencies, volunteered to take part in the gesture of support.

He said SAPD especially understands what it's like to lose an officer, as the department has been on the receiving end of this type of support many times.

"We've seen agencies from all over the country come down here to San Antonio, and it really reminds you that you're not alone," Greene said. "It's easier to process that when you know that you've got other brothers and sisters to walk alongside you and say, 'Hey, you're not alone in this.'"

The group, made up of about a dozen patrol cars and motorcycle, processed out of the parking lot at the Alamodome with their red and blue lights flashing.

Before heading to the Houston area, they made a stop in Luling where they joined up with another group of officers.



