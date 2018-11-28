SAPD's plan for cite-and-release program hanging in the balance

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department’s plan for a cite-and-release program now hangs in the balance.

Tuesday’s meeting over the proposal drew more questions than answers.

The hope is that the program will save the city money and could free up jail space through diversionary programs.

District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry said he wanted to know how this type of program has impacted other cities but said he was left wondering.

“Nobody has really looked at the data to say, ‘OK, what is it really costing a city to implement something like that?’” Perry said.

The cite-and-release tactics would be for specific minor offenses.

Perry also asked if property crimes should be part of the program.

Police Chief William McManus will have to meet with the City Council again. He said there are still several details to be worked out with the District Attorney-elect Joe Gonzalez before the plan is finalized, but he’s confident the program will move forward.

