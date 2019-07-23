SAQ Answered: What's the reason for street sweepers?

SAN ANTONIO - A viewer named Elsa asked what's the reason or purpose for street sweepers?

We found out most populated areas have street sweepers of course to keep the streets clean, but it also cuts back on pollution in our water systems.

If the debris from the side of road is not picked up, it would go into storm drains, which could also cause flooding if they are clogged.

Having street sweepers in cities was a part of the Water Quality Act of 1987, and that's when San Antonio created the Storm Water Management Program that is now run by the Public Works Department.

