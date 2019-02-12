SAQ Answered: Why isn't the land bridge being built under Wurzbach Parkway?

SAN ANTONIO - A viewer who reached out to KSAT wanted to know a little more about the land bridge being constructed at Hardberger Park.

The viewer asked: “Why didn't the engineers build the bridge under Wurzbach Parkway?”

KSAT reached out to the city and, according to Paul Berry with Transportation and Capital Improvements, the reason is twofold.

One reason is the underpass would not provide the sunlight and rain needed for the natural landscape. The second is cost.

Berry said the cost of removing all of the rock and soil to create an underpass would be greater than the cost of building a bridge.

