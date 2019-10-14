SAQ: Your questions answered about the flu and flu shot

SAN ANTONIO - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% to 20% of the United States population gets the flu every year.

There are always misconceptions about the virus, and director of hospital epidemiology at University Health System Dr. Jason Bowling is setting the record straight.

This live stream will take place Monday morning around 11 a.m.

Some of the questions that many had were:

"Does the flu shot give you the flu or make you sick after getting it?"

"What should I do if I get the flu?"

"What can we expect from this year's flu season?"

