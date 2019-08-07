SAQ: Your vaccination questions answered with University Health System

SAN ANTONIO - Vaccines are needed throughout your child's life to protect against serious diseases.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, when children are vaccinated according to the recommended timetables, it helps keep people within the community healthy.

KSAT 12 is partnering with University Health System to host a Vaccination Q&A Phone Bank from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Please call 210-351-1363 if you have any questions.

There will also be a livestream on KSAT.com and the KSAT streaming apps with University Health System from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you would like to schedule appointments for vaccinations, call 210-358-KIDS (5437) or visit universityhealthsystem.com/shots.

Here are the following items to bring to your doctor's office when getting a vaccine:

Current immunization records

Insurance card

A letter signed by the parent or guardian to authorize the visit if someone other than the parent or guardian is bringing the child in

