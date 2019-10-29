SAQ: Your vaping, e-cigarette questions answered

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Reports of serious complications and deaths related to vaping and e-cigarettes have many talking and raising health concerns about the products.

As of Oct. 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 35 deaths among 1,604 cases of vaping-related injuries.

With still so much we don't know about vaping and its effects, we've sorted out the facts from the fiction.

Here are some facts every person needs to know:

E-cigarettes are electronic devices that heat a liquid and produce an aerosol, or mix of small particles in the air. They come in many shapes and sizes, and some look like USB flash drives and everyday items.

According to the CDC, most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive, in addition to other harmful substances.

E-cigarettes are less harmful than traditional smoking, but it is still bad for your health. According to Michael Blaha, M.D., M.P.H., director of clinical research at the John Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease, there's all kinds of things entering your body when you vape, and a lot of them aren't regulated or well understood.

of things entering your body when you vape, and a lot of them aren't regulated or well understood. Vaping is also a very popular method of marijuana use. According to a recent CDC report, most people who died of vaping-linked disease used e-cigarettes containing THC.

Vaping is popular among teens and Gen-Z adults. According to the surgeon general, use of e-cigarettes among younger people has grown dramatically in the last five years. Today, more high school students use e-cigarettes than cigarettes. In 2018, 1 in 5 high school students reported using e-cigarettes.

Although vaping may have been marketed as such, e-cigarettes have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as smoking cessation devices.

