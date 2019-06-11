Your Questions Answered: How long can political signs stay up?

SAN ANTONIO - During the political season, campaign signs dot the landscape. They can be seen at intersections and in big fields. Now that the election is over, when must those signs come down?

Ruben submitted a question asking if candidates will make sure their signs are taken down.

According to the city’s Code Enforcement Services Department, city code defines a political sign as a temporary sign. The code said that political signs “are permitted up to 90 days after the election.”

Typically, temporary signs are not allowed in public right-of-ways, but political signs are allowed because they are “a key element of our country’s democratic election process.”

Political signs will be removed by the city if they are deemed a safety hazard.

