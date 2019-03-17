SAQ Answered

Your Questions Answered: Why does fog form in the Olmos Basin almost every day?

By Kaiti Blake - Meteorologist

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT has gotten a number of questions from viewers about weather in the area and how certain things form.

Most recently a viewer named Maggie submitted the following: "Can you explain the fog that forms almost every day in Olmos Basin? As you drive south of 281, after the Jones Maltsberger exit and before the Hildebrand exit, a layer of fog/mist forms, which is pretty cool to see."

KSAT meteorologist Kaiti Blake explains why this happens as part of KSAT's San Antonio Questions project. 

