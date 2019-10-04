SAQ: What questions do you have about adopting a child?

SAN ANTONIO - Have you ever considered adopting a child but didn't know where to start?

KSAT is partnering with Family Tapestry to host a phone bank on Oct. 9 from noon to 7 p.m. to answer questions about adoption.

There will also be a livestream on KSAT.com and the KSAT streaming apps with Family Tapestry from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Family Tapestry is a division of the Children's Shelter. It was formed in 2018 to restructure the way children and youth in the foster care system receive critical services. The focus is on safety, well-being and permanency.

There are currently more than 1,200 children in the care of the Family Tapestry Network and about 700 foster families in Bexar County.

During the Oct. 9 phone bank, people will be able to call in and ask questions about the process of adopting a child.

You can also submit your questions ahead of time, and we will get the answers from the experts at Family Tapestry.

