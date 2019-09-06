SAQ: What questions do you have about PTSD?

SAN ANTONIO - Post Traumatic Stress Disorder affects 8 million Americans a year, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. But it doesn't just happen to members of the military. Anyone can develop PTSD after experiencing or witnessing a terrifying event.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event."

On Sept. 19 at 3 p.m., KSAT will be hosting a livestream Q&A about PTSD with psychiatrist Dr. Harry Croft. It's a chance for KSAT viewers to ask questions about diagnosing and treating the disorder. Viewers will be able to watch on KSAT.com and on the KSAT app on streaming devices.

Dr. Croft is triple board certified in adult psychiatry, addiction medicine and sex therapy. He is the medical director of HealthyPlaces.com.

Dr. Croft served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps in San Antonio, Texas, from 1973-1976, when he received the U.S. Army Meritorious Service Medal. He has been in private practice since 1976.

Dr. Croft is the co-author of a new book on combat PTSD: "I Always Sit With My Back To The Wall," and the author of the audio book for depressed patients, "Treating Your Depression: Finding Light at the End of the Tunnel."

He has evaluated more than 8,000 veterans with PTSD and has lectured on the topic of PTSD around the world.

What questions do you have for Dr. Croft?

