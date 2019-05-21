Your San Antonio Questions Answered: How did Port SA get its name?

SAN ANTONIO - Port San Antonio got its name about 12 years ago because of its air, rail and road connections (it shares Kelly Field with Lackland AFB).

Today, the Port continues to connect people and business with opportunities. The 1,900-acre campus is home to major aerospace, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing operations.

Thirteen-thousand people work for more than 80 employers at the site in industries that have a regional, national and international reach while creating very good jobs for the community.

According to the Texas comptroller, each year, the economic activities based at the port have an impact of more than $5 billion on the San Antonio economy.

