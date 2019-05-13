Your San Antonio Questions Answered: What should we call it: BAMC or SAMMC?

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is known as “Military USA” and over the past decade has become the home of the military’s medical school.

For years, it’s been called Brooke Army Medical Center, but there was a time when it was known as San Antonio Military Medical Center. Some people still refer to it by that name, which prompted a question from a viewer named Dan. He asked, “What is the correct name: San Antonio Military Medical Center or Brooke Army Medical Center?”

The Public Affairs Office at Brooke Army Medical Center cleared it up for us.

“BAMC is what everything on our campus belongs to with the exception of the Burn Center,” BAMC Public Affairs Officer Robert Whetstone said in an email. “Many people believe the Center for the Intrepid is a lone entity when, in fact, it is part of BAMC’s Department of Rehabilitation Medicine. The Burn Center is part of a different command (U.S. Army Institute for Surgical Research), but they are physically housed on the 4th Floor of BAMC’s main building.”

Whetstone said that even the signs on Interstate 35, which runs in front of BAMC, have been changed to identify it as the Brooke Army Medical Center.

