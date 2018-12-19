SARA teams up with city of Kenedy to design new nature park; groundbreaking on Thursday

KENEDY, Texas - The San Antonio River Authority teamed up with the city of Kenedy to design a new nature park.

Groundbreaking for the new Escondido Creek Parkway is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The first phase of the park is planned for about 20 acres and will include hiking and biking trails, a playground and a splash pad.

The San Antonio River Authority will now have a park in its four county jurisdictions, including Bexar, Wilson and Goliad counties.

“One of our main objectives is sustainability, keeping the river and the tributaries clean — safe clean and enjoyable. That's something the River Authority does. When we were approached by the city of Kenedy to be a part of this project, it was something that was right in our wheelhouse,” said Kristen Hansen, with the San Antonio River Authority.

The park will take about 18 months to complete.

Parking is available at Craig and Main streets in downtown Kenedy.

You can also bring an unwrapped gift for Toys for Karnes County Tots or some canned food to help out some local charities during the holidays.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.