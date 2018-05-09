SARA to conduct prescribed burn along Mission Reach stretch of River Walk

The San Antonio River Authority will conduct a prescribed burn along the Mission Reach section of the San Antonio River Walk.

SARA has contracted with Raven Environmental Services Inc. as a consultant for the prescribed burn scheduled for next month.

SARA has scheduled a public meeting where residents can learn about process and the benefits to the ecosystem.

The meeting is Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Stinson Municipal Airport at 8535 Mission Road, Suite 200.

