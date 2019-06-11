‘Save Chick-fil-A' bill signed by Gov. Greg Abbott

Alex Wong/Getty Images

AUSTIN - The so-called “save Chick-fil-A" bill, Senate Bill 1978, was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday.

This legislation came up after the San Antonio's City Council's controversial vote to block the fast food chain from the San Antonio International Airport concessions contract.

The bill signed into law takes effect in September and would prevent local governments from retaliating against a person or business for their membership or donations to religious organizations.

Supporters of the bill say it protects religious freedom. But opponents argue it encourages discrimination to others, such as the LGBTQ community.

