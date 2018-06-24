SAWS crew headed to Rio Grande Valley to help with flood cleanup

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Water System crew is heading to the Rio Grande Valley to help with pipes and pumps to help drain the area of any standing water left over from heavy floods.

The goal is to help stabilize the water system for the communities in Hidalgo County.

A state of disaster was declared for several parts of the Valley after severe weather turned streets into rivers this week.

SAWS is sending 10 crew members who will be in Hidalgo County for 10 days.

Pipes and pumps will come in handy to remove any standing water left in the area.

“We have good staff, good equipment; just being a good neighbor and helping as requested,” said Lilliana Gonzalez, with SAWS.

SAWS performed a similar operation in Port Aransas after Hurricane Harvey hit that area.

Because SAWS is part of a specialized water system, state funds will reimburse the utility for its efforts in the Rio Grande Valley.

