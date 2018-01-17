SAWS crews working to fix water main break in Terrell Hills

TERRELL HILLS, Texas - Some residents in the Terrell Hills area may be without water as San Antonio Water System crews work to fix a water main break.

Water seemed to gush up from the ground Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Grandview Place.

SAWS said a 6-inch cast iron pipe caused some damage to the road as water spilled out.

A spokesperson said pipes in the Terrell Hills are older and this one may have been installed in the 1920s.

The cause of the break is under investigation and repairs are underway.

