LIVE: SAWS holds public meeting on restructuring water rates

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Water System is holding a public meeting Tuesday evening to address plans for water rates in the future.

SAWS "is launching a 10-month process to evaluate and possibly restructure rates for water and wastewater services for its customers," officials said in a press release.

While the first meeting will be held in a public environment, a SAWS spokesperson said it will not be commenting on current bills.

The meeting is also not in response to the complaints about recent high water bills, according to the spokesperson.

In recent weeks, KSAT has been flooded with countless calls, emails and social media messages regarding higher-than-normal SAWS water bills.

One of the dissatisfied customers is Mike Sudduth, a self-proclaimed water conservationist who told KSAT on Friday that on average, he typically gets a "$14-a-month bill nine months out of this year."

"But this time around, it was $400 and some change," Sudduth said.

Sudduth said he has installed a 10,000-gallon tank in his backyard where he captures rainwater from his gutters to water his garden. Some of the rainwater is also transferred for use inside his home.

A recent bill shows Sudduth used almost 39,000 gallons of water, which is dramatically higher than the 2,500 gallons he said he uses.

Tuesday's first public meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SAWS Customer Service Building at 2800 U.S. 281 N. at Mulberry.

