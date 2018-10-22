SAWS sends help to Austin after citywide boil water notice is issued

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Water System is stepping up to help the people of Austin after a citywide boil water notice was issued.

Residents are being ordered to boil their tap water after flooding in recent weeks filled the lakes that feed their supply with mud and debris.

SAWS is sending its water tanker, which will be filled with 5,000 gallons of water to be used and refilled.

“We are all neighbors here, and we want to make sure to help other cities when they are having a crisis,” said Anne Hayden, SAWS communications manager.

Austin city officials said the water needs extended filtration and treatment before it will be safe to consume.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.