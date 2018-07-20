Scammers target New Braunfels Utilities customers

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Scammers are targeting New Braunfels Utilities customers, especially Spanish speaking people.

Customers are being told they must pay their bill within a certain amount of time with a gift card or else their services will be disconnected.

The utility company said it will never ask customers to buy a gift card, and most of its courtesy calls are an automated voicemail.

Anyone who receives a scammer call is asked to hang up and call local police.

