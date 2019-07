SCHERTZ, Texas - Residents lined the streets of downtown Schertz on Independence Day for a patriotic parade.

KSAT 12 meteorologist Kaiti Blake visited with residents at the parade, which was part of many festivities for the 44th annual 4th of July Jubilee.

In addition to the parade, there was a 5-K run, a carnival, live entertainment and plenty of food.

The gala concludes with a spectacular fireworks show tonight.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.