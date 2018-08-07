News

Schertz firefighters head to California to help battle largest wildfire in state's history

Firefighters helping fight wildfire in Mendocino National Forest

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist
SCHERTZ, Texas - Three Schertz firefighters are joining nearly 100 first responders from Texas who will combat the massive wildfires in California.

Crews loaded up equipment and engines onto 18-wheelers headed to California Tuesday.

Schertz firefighters will help tame the Mendocino Complex fire, in the Mendocino National Forest, a release said. 

A total of 97 firefighters from 32 Texas fire departments are being deployed to California.

The fire is the largest in California history. The fire has consumed more than 290,000 acres and is only 32 percent contained, according to the National Weather Service.

