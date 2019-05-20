Schertz man charged after allegedly aiming laser pointer at SAPD helicopter, DOJ says

SAN ANTONIO - A Schertz man has been arrested and charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft, officials said.

The Department of Justice said Justin John Shorey, 37, knowingly aimed the beam of a laser pointer at a San Antonio Police Department helicopter and its path on Feb. 17.

“Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is incredibly dangerous,” U.S. Attorney John F. Bash said.

Chief William McManus said Shorey’s actions were not just a safety concern for the officers in the helicopter, but that he also put the public in significant danger.

Shorey faces up to five years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.

“We are pleased that the defendant will be held accountable for his dangerous actions,” McManus said.

