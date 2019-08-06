Schertz man stabs another man over mutual love interest, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Jared Grey Herrington, 21, was arrested at his home in Schertz on Monday night after being accused of stabbing a man from San Antonio.

New Braunfels police said Herrington allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man in a dispute over a mutual love interest.

The alleged stabbing took place at the Creekside shopping center in the 2900 block of Town Center Drive.

Friends of the victim took him to Resolute Hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen, according to police.

Herrington is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

He is currently being held at Comal County Jail and is awaiting bond.

The victim was transported to the San Antonio Military Medical Center and is in stable condition.

