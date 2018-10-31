Schlitterbahn co-owner awaiting trial for murder charged with meth possession, hiring prostitute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Jeff Henry, the co-owner of Kansas City's Schlitterbahn Waterpark, is being charged with drug possession and hiring a prostitute, according to KSHB.

Henry is already awaiting trial on second-degree murder and aggravated child endangerment charges among other counts in relation to the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab.

Caleb died while riding the infamous Verruckt, the world's tallest water slide, at the Kansas City Schlitterbahn in August 2016 after his raft went airborne and struck a metal pole meant to stop riders from flying off the ride.

“The Johnson County District Attorney charged Henry on Oct. 23 with a felony count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possessing drug paraphernalia, as well as two misdemeanor counts of buying sex and illegally possessing Xanax, a prescription medication meant for treating anxiety," according to KansasCity.com.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place just one day after Henry's court hearing regarding the Verruckt water slide.

Henry, who lives in Texas, was arrested Monday and released on $100,000 bond.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.