Scholarships given to help men of color become educators

SAN ANTONIO - My Brother's Keeper has teamed up with Toyota to award scholarships to encourage more African-American and Latino men to become school teachers or counselors in the San Antonio area.

Only 2 percent of teachers are African-American or Latino men, according to a national study. This spurred state Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins to promote diversity for teachers.

My Brother's Keeper is a group devoted to developing skills and leadership among men of color.

Jamie Alexander, the first scholarship applicant, said he wants to give back to the community through this program.

"I can't recall too many other male role models in my life besides my family. I feel that this is a great opportunity to give back to the community in more ways than I can even imagine," Alexander said.

To learn more about My Brother's Keeper, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.