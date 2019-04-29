School bus driver who admitted to raping 14-year-old avoids jail time, reports say

WATERTOWN, New York - Shane M. Piche, 26, was sentenced to 10 years probation on Thursday after pleading guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl, according to the Watertown Daily Times.

Piche, a former school bus driver for Watertown City School District, will also be required to register as a Level 1 sex offender -- meaning he will not be included in online databases for sex offenders.

Additionally, Piche is required to pay $1,375 for court fees, surcharges and a sex offender registration fee.

The Watertown Daily Times said Piche met the girl through his job as a bus driver but that the crime occurred at his residence, allegedly after he gave the girl alcohol.

Piche took a plea deal in February for third-degree rape. He had previously been charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Judge James P. McClusky said the sentence was appropriate due to Piche's lack of prior arrests and because there was only one victim.

