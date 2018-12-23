School holds 'adulting' day for students to learn how to change tire, pay taxes

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY - A Kentucky high school put away the schoolbooks for a day and provided hands-on life lessons to seniors on how to pay taxes, change a tire and more during its Adulting Conference.

According to a Facebook post from Bullitt Central High School, students were able to choose three of 11 workshops, all teaching skills that would help them succeed after high school.

Workshops included how to cook in a dorm room, managing finances and how to change a tire, according to WAVE-TV.

“I saw a Facebook post that parents passed around saying they needed a class in high school on taxes and cooking,” event organizer Christy Hardin told WAVE-TV. “Our kids can get that, but they have to choose it. And (the Adulting Conference) was a day they could pick and choose pieces they didn’t feel like they had gotten so far."

Facebook users responded to WAVE-TV's news article, saying that such skills should be a required class credit.

"Why in the world is that not taught today? I mean, a special day called adulting to teach kids this stuff? Should be a required class credit," one person wrote.

"I know several adults that need that too!!" another commented.

