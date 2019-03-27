School lockdown lifted after chase leads to 6 suspects arrested

SAN ANTONIO - A lockdown at two Judson Independent School District campuses was lifted after deputies arrested three armed suspects who they say bailed out following a car chase.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Kingsland when the three suspects jumped out and took off running.

The foot chase prompted Woodlake Elementary School and Metzger Middle School to go on lockdown.

In less than an hour of searching, deputies were able to take the trio into custody.

BCSO officials said three other people were taken into custody after they stayed behind in the vehicle.

Deputies are now shifting the investigation into finding the weapons that the three suspects were last seen carrying during the foot chase.

The Sheriff's Office said if anyone comes across a weapon in the area, they are urged to contact deputies at 210-335-6000.

