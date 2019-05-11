Science festival geared toward young girls in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - It was a hands-on Saturday at Mission County Park, filled with real-life science experiments. Girls Inc. of San Antonio hosted Girls RockIt Into the Future: A science festival for Girls.

The festival encourages children, specifically girls, to explore a career in STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.

"Girls are still getting messages that being smart is not cool," said Lea Rosenauer, president and CEO of Girls Inc. San Antonio.

Isabella Muñoz, a high school sophomore, proudly rejects the idea that girls can't be professionals in the field of science.

"Girls are empowering the world," said Muñoz. "Don't let that stop you because you can do anything now."

Saturday marks her seventh year attending the festival.

"You're just able to see how science can work in real life," said Muñoz. "It's different to learn from a textbook than to actually be able to see how it relates."

Girls Inc. inspires girls to follow its mission to "encourage all girls ro be strong, smart and bold."

"Smart is graduating from high school and having a plan for education," said Rosenauer. "Bold are all of those life skills that it takes to be successful and independent."

Girls Inc. hopes that girls of all ages will be excited about science after attending the free festival.

"There's also science in how we fight fires. There's science in how we rescue people from floods. There's science in how we recreate the Riverwalk and make sure that areas don't flood," said Rosenauer.

Agencies from all across San Antonio provided free hands-on activities for children and their families.

To learn more about Girls Inc. click here.



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.