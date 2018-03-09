Sea World Aquatica's newest ride, the Taumata Racer, to open Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Just in time for Spring Break, Sea World Aquatica's newest ride, the Taumata Racer, opens on Saturday.

Bragging rights will definitely be on the line as each of six racers will lie down on a personal foam mat and then head through a 180 degree turn, a tunnel, and then brave a steep 375 foot drop.

The ride is a drag race and ride-goers finish in less than ten seconds. Racers of all ages can join in too.

RELATED: SeaWorld San Antonio to get endangered beluga whale rescued last year

RELATED: 1st SeaWorld park without orcas opening in Abu Dhabi in 2022

"It only has a height restriction of 42 inches, which means it's a lot of fun for the entire family," Lise Collins, director of operations for Aquatica San Antonio said. "This might be one of the ones that mom and dad actually get to win."

Fun fact the ride is named after a famous hill in New Zealand. Taumata is short for the 85-letter Maori word, “Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu.”

And according to SeaWorld Aquatica, it means in a rough translation, “The summit where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, the climber of mountains, the land swallower who traveled about, played his flute to his loved one.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.