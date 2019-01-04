SeaWorld giving free admission to children ages 3 to 5

SAN ANTONIO - SeaWorld San Antonio is allowing children 3 to 5 years old into the theme park for free in 2019.

Visitors can register online for the Preschool Card by May 31. Registration became active on Friday.

To obtain the offer, visitors must present the following to the park:

Online registration confirmation

Child's birth certificate or travel passport

Texas resident ID

The offer is only available for Texas residents and does not include free parking or discounts. The pass does include the Sesame Street Party Parade in May, the Halloween Spooktacular and SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration.

SeaWorld San Antonio will continue to offer a free Teacher Pass, but registration is not live on the website yet.

