Kirby police: 3 shooting victims were herded into bedroom

KIRBY, Texas - Two gunmen who shot three people inside a mobile home in Kirby late Tuesday night remain on the run, police said.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the Springfield Meadows Mobile Home Park in the 4700 block of Surveyor Drive, where they found the victims inside a mobile home.

Two gunmen approached a woman who was smoking outside the mobile home and forced her to go back inside where they attacked three other people, police said.

"Kind of herded them into a bedroom, and that's where the shooting took place," said Kirby Police Chief Kevin Bois. "One gentleman was shot up to five times is what we're hearing now. They were rushed to SAMMC by Kirby EMS. Most of them went into emergency surgery."

Bois said, despite their injuries, all three people -- a woman and two men -- are expected to survive.

Other people who were inside the home were left shaken by the shooting.

Several children as young as 5 years old were there at the time and witnessed the shooting, Bois said.

"A couple of them were scared enough to where their parents took them to the hospital just to have them checked out," he said.

The shooting was intentional, said Bois, who added that the gunmen knew exactly who to target and left others in the home uninjured.

"We believe the house was specifically targeted," Bois said. "It wasn't anything at random. (They were) looking for drugs."

One detective said it didn't appear the shooters found drugs.

He said the only thing they may have taken from the home was a shotgun that belonged to the residents.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives went back inside the home Wednesday morning looking for evidence.

Among the items they recovered were some additional shell casings.

Police said witnesses told them the gunmen were dressed all in black with hoods and, possibly, something covering their faces.

