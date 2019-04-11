Search continues for juvenile suspect in double murder

SAN ANTONIO - As San Antonio police search for a juvenile suspect wanted in Tuesday’s double murder, physicians are monitoring the baby they were able to save, even though the pregnant victim, who was gravely wounded, later died.

According to San Antonio police, at last word, the newborn is in guarded condition at the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

“I’m happy that child survived, but it doesn’t have a mom,” said Alexandria Rose Oliva, a resident of the Rosemont at University Park Apartments, where the shootings occurred.

Residents of the complex, located next to the San Antonio Police Academy along Loop 410 South in the 100 block of Emerald Ash, saw police officers in action in the parking lot where two women had been shot, including the baby’s mother.

The names of the victims, ages 37 and 18, haven’t been released. SAPD also hasn’t said which of the women was pregnant, if the women were related or if they had any connection to the juvenile suspect who ran away and hasn’t been found.

“The whole thing is sad,” said Jose Villanueva. “Losing your life for what? Nothing.”

Some of the residents said their complex is normally peaceful, while others said it’s had problems in the past.

Since the beginning of the year, San Antonio police records show officers have responded to a variety of calls at the large apartment complex, including disturbances, criminal mischief, family violence and reports of shots fired, but Tuesday’s double murder was a first.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.