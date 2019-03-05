Search for Andreen McDonald to continue Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - The search for a missing 29-year-old mother, wife and local business owner will continue on Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

Suspicious circumstances surround the disappearance of Andreen McDonald, who was reported missing last Friday.

The Bexar County Sherrif's Office said it is taking volunteers on Tuesday to help search through a wooded area.

Those wishing to participate should report to the BCSO Command Post for a 9 a.m. briefing. The gathering will take place by the sheriff's office at the Shops at Overlook, which are found in the 26100 block of Overlook Parkway just west of Highway 281.

Teams will then be deployed to begin the search following the briefing, the BCSO said.

Volunteers will be looking for anything they can find that may help lead deputies to Andreen McDonald, and are advised to dress warmly, the BCSO said.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Andreen McDonald also is being urged to call (210) 335-6070 or email missingpersons@bexar.org/.

