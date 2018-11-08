Search for answers continues after double murder-suicide at far West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - The search for answers continues in the wake of a quadruple shooting at a far West Side home earlier this week that left the suspected shooter and two teens dead.

San Antonio police said for some reason, Alexander William Hyde, 19, took aim at three females around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon before turning the gun on himself.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday morning released the identities of the two murder victims, Cassandra Pereida, 19, and Delma Pereida, 17.

A 52-year-old woman remains in the hospital recovering from what police initially described as critical gunshot wounds.

As of Thursday morning, police declined to release any information on the specific relationship among any of the victims or the suspect. Initially at the scene, police said they were family members.

"We're wondering what happened and why," said Maria Prieto, who purposely added the street in front of the home to her usual morning walk route.

Prieto said she has been curious about the case ever since she heard the gunshots from her home one street over.

Several people appearing to be equally as curious, passed by the home during a 30-minute period Thursday.

Others have begun showing they care by leaving prayer candles and other mementos on the front doorstep.

No one answered the door at the home or at the address listed as the suspect's residence.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.