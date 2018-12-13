Search for San Antonio's next city manager begins today

SAN ANTONIO - The search for San Antonio's next city manager begins Thursday when the city officially posts the job listing on its website.

Last month, Sheryl Sculley abruptly announced her retirement after spending the past 13 years in the position.

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 3.

A spokesperson with the mayor's office said the posting can be found on the job portion of the city's website.

