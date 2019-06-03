Search for shooter underway after gunfire hits East Side apartment building

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for the person who drove by and shot into an East Side apartment building early Monday morning.

During a 15 minute time span beginning around 5:45 a.m., police received calls from people on various streets throughout the neighborhood about shots fired.

They say the only place where they found an actual hit was the apartment building, located on S. Mittman near E. Drexel. A single shot tore through the wall.

There were people inside both the downstairs and upstairs units at the time, but no one was hurt.

Police flew their Eagle helicopter over the area but did not find the shooter.

This is the latest in a series of similar shootings on this side of town.

Last week, police responded to at least two incidents in the early morning hours, one in which two cars were hit on Blaine Street and a home hit on E. Crockett.

No one was wounded in those shootings either.

However, in another shooting last Tuesday, three people were gunned down at the corner of Hays and Lockhart streets. Two of them were killed.

So far, no arrests have been made.

