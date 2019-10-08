Search of Medina River Natural Area fails to turn up possible missing person

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A search of the Medina River Natural Area in south Bexar County on Monday failed to turn up the possible missing person the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI were looking for just off Highway 16.

Crews searched for several hours but wouldn't say who they were looking and did not release any information about the tip that led them to the area.

The area is where the family of Maria Llamas has searched many times since she disappeared three years ago.

The 69-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, wandered away from her husband at a flea market just down the road from the area where crews were searching Monday.

"Every time there's remains found, anytime there's another missing person, we're reliving that with them," said Maria de Jesus Llamas, Maria Llamas' daughter.

Maria de Jesus Llamas said her family tries to be supportive of others with missing loved ones, especially when they experience disappointing outcomes.

