Search underway for 3 suspects who plotted to shoot, kill SA man, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - Two of the suspects accused in a deadly shooting outside a South Side motel early Friday morning hid and waited for the victim, San Antonio police said.

Police believe three people in all -- a woman and two men -- were involved in the death of 33-year-old Robert Serna.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 1:00 a.m. Friday and found Serna in the back section of the parking lot at Motel 6, located at Interstate 37 and Hot Wells.

A preliminary police report said the victim had met up with and was talking to a woman just before he was shot.

The report said two men had been hiding nearby in the parking lot and approached Serna while he spoke with the woman, at which point there was a confrontation and Serna was shot twice in the head.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died soon after his arrival.

All three of the other people accused of involvement, including the woman, are referred to in the report as “suspects."

Although the report does not mention a motive for the killing, it does suggest there was some coordination involved on part of the suspects.

