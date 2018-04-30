Sebastian De La Cruz opens up about latest career opportunity

SAN ANTONIO - Sebastian De La Cruz was cast as Aladdin in a play at the Magik Theatre, and he said this is one of many opportunities that came following his NBA performance.

“A lot of people have really come to realize what mariachi really is,” De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz found himself in the headlines after his performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner" during the 2013 NBA Finals.

He turned that negativity into positivity and since then has begun acting.

“I’ve done a couple of things with Eva Longoria, I’ve done a short film and a feature film,” De La Cruz said.

His said this new dual-language version of the Disney play was a perfect role for him.

“There’s a lot of kids who only speak Spanish, and I feel that this play allows them to feel welcomed,” De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz, 16, said the role is challenging him.

“There's countless hours going over choreography, going over places, blocking, learning lines,” De La Cruz said.

He also relates to this character in some ways.

“I grew up very mischievous. Very curious and had something alike,” De La Cruz said.

He hopes to make it to Broadway one day and continue working in different films.

He wants children to know dreams do come true.

“If you really put your mind towards something and if you really want to achieve something in life, and you put the hard work and effort and everything that it needs to and more, then you will be successful,” De La Cruz said.

